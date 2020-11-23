Marvel’s Spider-Man and Miles Morales

Both the original game and the version of Miles Morales for PS4 already allow us to pass our progress to the PS5 version. We explain how.

Insomniac Games has updated Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered (PS5) to allow the more than 20 million players of the original work to carry their progress to this remastering of PlayStation 5. Thus, both the game of 2018 and the version of Marvel’s Spider-Man PS4: Miles Morales already have the save transfer enabled with their respective PS5 edition. We explain how to transfer your game from PS4 to PS5.

Step by Step: How to Convert Your Game from Marvel’s Spider-Man to PS5

We start with the original video game, which is the one that surely more people have at the moment and can raise more doubts among users. We divide the process into steps with as much detail as possible.

Turn on your PS4 and save your game of Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS4 to a USB device. If you are PS Plus, you can store your game in the cloud. A third option is that with PS4 and PS5 turned on at the same time you transfer the game via Wi-Fi.

Once your game is backed up, turn on PS5 and insert the USB device to download the game and have it stored locally on your PlayStation 4.

Launch the Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4) version and on your PS5 (disc or download the digital version) to install the game. Once finished and updated to its latest version, launch the game.

In the main menu you will see an indicator for the R1 button called “Load Game”. Click there and save your game (all progress is saved, including New Game + and those of the three DLCs of ‘The city that never sleeps’).

Close Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4) on your PS5 and select Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered. Update it to version 1,001,000. The update will start automatically if you are connected to the Internet. Just click on the three dots icon and select the PS5 version. Start it.

Now, in the main menu you will see again the indicator of the R1 button to download a game. Select a slot that is empty so that you do not overlap the download of the game you are transferring to your original one. In a matter of seconds, you’ll see that all your progress is already natively listed in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered.



