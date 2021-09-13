Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: Trailer Was Real-Time Recording on PS5

For anyone who got excited about the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 trailer during PlayStation Showcase, but at the same time assumed it was just CGI, we’ve got some good news! Bryanna Lindsey, visual effects artist at Insomniac Games, confirmed via Twitter that the video was running in real time on PlayStation 5.

Remember that the recording may not reflect the final product, but if we consider the developer’s background, we certainly won’t have reason to worry.

So, excited about this news? Are you looking forward to enjoying this new Peter and Miles adventure? Let us know in the comments section!