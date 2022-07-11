Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Should Skip One Type of New York Icon

Despite the fact that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has a lot of things that should come back from the first game, a side mission with pigeons is not one of them. Pigeons are a staple of New York City and will appear in any media, including various Marvel open-world games featuring Spider-Man. However, the pigeon missions in Marvel’s first Spider-Man game were unnecessary and should be cut from the sequel, replacing them with more exciting side missions.

“Spider-Man 2” from Marvel has something to look up to, given the strong reception of its predecessor. Many consider Marvel’s Spider-Man to be one of the greatest games of its generation for consoles, a milestone in the Spider-Man canon and just a very interesting game. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales has demonstrated that Insomniac is more than capable of building on that foundation, but it hasn’t gone as far as a proper sequel could. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 can and should solve real problems with the first game, like finding something else for Mary Jane, and removing/replacing pigeon collectibles is another such change.

Collectible pigeons from Marvel’s Spider-Man were not only collectibles in the game riddled with them, but also did not give much pleasure. Trying to catch birds is an exercise in desperation, as chasing a much smaller target that is much faster than the player is much harder to hit because of its tiny hitbox. It would be better if they were removed in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, although what Insomniac will replace these missions with should be a matter of debate.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — Side Missions that Can Replace Pigeons

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 would benefit from a more diverse set of side missions than the first two games, so it would make more sense to replace the pigeons than just cut them out completely without any other content. The return of Ultimate Spider-Man Human Torch racing is being discussed, but there is another worthy replacement in which Peter Parker will return to his roots and deliver pizza. Peter, after all, was out of a job by the end of the original game, and although it’s possible that he could return to freelancing for the Daily Bugle, profiting from all the memes about “pizza” and the love of Sam Raimi movies. Complete a fun set of side missions in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

If he was a pizza delivery driver while looking for a new lab job, it would not only be a good reference to the beloved title of Spider-Man 2 for PS2, but could also be a good means to refer to other Marvel characters. Many Marvel characters live in New York, and one has to assume that from time to time they would get hungry for pizza. It would be nice if Peter visited them again and delivered pizza to some Marvel icons. It would also be a good way to create other spin-offs that Insomniac could do after Marvel’s Wolverine by having Spider interact with heroes like Daredevil or maybe Human Torch.

A side mission with pigeons from Marvel’s Spider-Man was unnecessary in a game that was riddled with collectibles, Easter eggs and secrets from the very beginning. It was possible to complete the game completely without doing anything and not miss anything, and more meaningful side content could replace it in the sequel. Pigeons are part of New York, they will always appear in a game that takes place there, but this does not mean that the supposedly changing map of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 should attract attention to them.