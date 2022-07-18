Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Should Make Costumes More Important to the Story

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has no shortage of costumes it can present. Given the growing popularity of Moon Knight, it would be interesting to look at Arachknight. Since Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man got a lot of love after the events of Spider-Man: There’s No Way Home, a “New Spider-Man 2” costume would also be a worthy inclusion. And, of course, the long-awaited Symbiote costume, which is worth paying attention to.

With a huge number of costumes that are sure to be present, especially with two playable Spider-Men featured in the story, Insomniac should strive to ensure that most of the costumes have some kind of narrative weight. Although, obviously, there will be outfits so absurd that they will have to be treated as bonus costumes, part of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 costume line should be justified within the framework of the story.

Moments Related to Marvel’s Spider-Man Costume

Some of the best moments of Marvel’s Spider-Man series are related to costumes. In the original game, creating an Improved Peter Costume was considered a big deal, and his first trip around the city was unforgettable. Another memorable moment with the costume occurs at the end of the game when Peter creates an Anti-Ok costume, a costume made of the same material as the tentacles of Doctor Octopus.

This trend continues in Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which has two strong points. The first one can be played, as Miles is swinging around a snowy version of New York in his very first costume, the rough design of which was made by Peter. Another costume-related sequence appears later in the game, and in it Miles creates his own costume with the iconic black and red colors creating a stunning design. Since there have been important equipment-related moments in every game so far, this trend should continue.

Costumes That Should Be a Key Part of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Narrative

The costume that should play a key role in the story is undoubtedly the Symbiote Costume. Fans have been waiting since 2018 to see the Insomniac costume, and it can be assumed that the long wait to wear this outfit is due to the fact that it will be presented during the main story. When he finally makes his debut, players should see firsthand his influence on Peter, his attitude gradually changing the longer he wears the suit. Peter’s distortion by the Symbiote suit can and should be the focus of the story, and just as the Expanded Suit now has Iron Spider legs, the Symbiote suit should add some abilities to the mix.

Anti-Eye costumes should also be created for the two main threats of the story, Kraven and Venom. Since it can be assumed that Peter will have the most fights with Venom, since he is closely related to his master, Miles will probably face Kraven more often. If Miles gets an anti-Craven suit, it can enhance his disguise and electricity abilities, which will make him too strong for Craven. He can also be more resistant against the villain’s spears and other weapons. As for Peter’s anti-venom suit, it could give him sonic and fire attacks, allowing him to exploit the Symbiote’s two weaknesses.

By giving Miles and Peter special costumes to defeat the main villains, Insomniac will continue to make alternative costumes vital to the main narrative. In addition, if the rumors about the symbiotic variants of each costume in the game are confirmed, then the developer will do everything possible to focus on gaming costumes. This can only be a good thing, as it will give players and characters a good reason to change costumes throughout the story.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is scheduled for release in 2023 for the PS5.