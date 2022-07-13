Marvel’s “Spider-Man 2” Should Allow Venom to Overtake Peter for a While

“Spider-Man 2″ from Marvel has become one of the most anticipated superhero games after the trailer showed the villains that Miles Morales and Peter Parker will fight. From the trailer, fans saw two Spider-Men fighting together as Kraven talks about finding a worthy opponent he could fight, only for fans to see Venom respond to his challenge. Many fans hope that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will feature a playable symbiote, either Venom himself or Spider-Man combined in a symbiote costume.

Spider-Man and Venom have always been rivals in a variety of storylines and events taking place in comics, TV series and movies. As one of the most famous members of Spider-Man’s rogue gallery, Venom has become a fan favorite, so many hope they will be able to see the Symbiote in action when it finds its way to New York. Judging by how the upcoming game is presented in the trailer, there are two ways the game can go: either Venom is already a well-known villain, or the Symbiote has recently arrived on Earth and can take over the body of Spider-Man.

Spider-Man Venom Costume

One of Spider-Man’s greatest adversaries has always been the symbiote that threatens his friends and family, Venom. However, there are many cases where Peter Parker receives a Venom symbiote. During the Venom origin story, Peter Parker was infected by the Venom symbiote, which gave him enhanced abilities, but the symbiote wanted to remain forever attached to Peter and take over his body. Although he finally took down the Symbiote, it’s something that comic book writers have repeatedly used to push Peter to the extreme.

When merging with the Venom Symbiote, Spider-Man gets increased strength and speed, a stronger web that does not require shooters, an increased healing factor and the ability to disguise a suit under clothes. These powers have attracted Peter to the Symbiote before, and he has been forced to use them on many occasions to destroy some of his most powerful villains, such as Carnage and Red Goblin. However, it would also be interesting to see how Miles Morales is overtaken by the Venom suit, and Peter seeks to get rid of the Symbiote from his protege.

Miles fights with Peter

Whether Peter or Miles gets the Venom symbiote, the other one will definitely fight him and try to remove the symbiote from Spider-Man’s body. This fight would be very enjoyable, as the two Spider-Men have been working together for some time, so they will know each other’s strengths and weaknesses. Additionally, when players fight Spider-Man using the Venom suit, it can demonstrate the true power that the Symbiote possesses, and can be seen as Spider-Man’s last attempt to stop one of the villains he will face in Spider-Man. Man 2.

A fight between Peter and Miles would be exciting, and given how Miles’ character has developed in the last two games, it goes without saying that he won’t be the one to be overtaken by the Venom symbiote. Instead, getting him to fight with his mentor would be a great way to instill some confidence in his abilities and give players more insight into his mind and emotions. On the other hand, after losing Aunt May, Peter may voluntarily merge with the Symbiote to protect MJ from one of his villains, or may even foreshadow her death.

Venom as a game character

After the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 trailer, there was a lot of speculation about the extent of Venom’s involvement in the upcoming game. Since fans have only caught a glimpse of the Symbiote, it seems that he will either be the main villain of the game, or one of Spider-Man’s allies who decides to fight off Kraven, who will probably also try to track down Venom. Thus, there is a chance that fans will get the opportunity to play for Venom, as in the 2005 Ultimate Spider-Man game, and try to fight Kraven or even team up with Spider-Man to defeat the villain.

Although nothing has been confirmed, many fans are hoping that Venom will be a playable character in the game, especially because of how he has been portrayed in recent films. Venom probably won’t be one of the main characters if that’s the case, and fans will probably only get one or two missions to play as a Symbiote. However, giving players the opportunity to explore New York as Venom and having certain side missions and crimes that only Venom can answer may give players more insight into the game version of Venom and his true intentions towards Spider-Man and Kraven.

With all the features available for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, fans will be looking forward to seeing how the Venom symbiote will be implemented in the game.