Marvel’s Own Villain From The Lord of the Rings Can Completely Humiliate The Avengers

The last thing Marvel fans expect is for a character from The Lord of the Rings to appear in an Avengers story, and yet in the crazy world of comics, that’s exactly what happened. Not only did Marvel introduce a villain straight out of Tolkien’s book, this character also wiped the floor with the mighty Avengers.

In the 1980s, the fantasy genre became increasingly popular, as evidenced by the success of the Dungeons & Dragons role-playing game and films such as Conan the Barbarian and Excalibur. Comics, of course, were no exception. When the Avengers screenwriter and Marvel editor-in-chief Jim Shooter needed to create a new villain for “Earth’s Most Powerful Heroes,” he turned to fantasy in search of inspiration and found what he needed in a character from J. R. R. Tolkien’s Silmarillion, a “prequel.” “to the famous trilogy “The Lord of the Rings”. Luthien was the most beautiful elf girl who ever lived. She fell in love with a man, Beren, and gave up her immortality to spend her mortal life with him, living in a small secluded shelter.

The Avengers vol. 1 # 212 by Jim Shooter, Alan Kupperberg and Ben Sean features two characters very similar to Beren and Luthien: the proud warrior Gorn and his beloved Linnea, also called the Queen of the Elves. Linnea possesses powerful magic, which she used to escape persecution in Europe and escape to Virginia, where she created a hidden clearing where she and Horn lived in seclusion for ten thousand years. The warrior, however, has become restless, and he forces Linnea to leave the safe haven and go to Washington. In the city, the police kill Horn, which infuriates Linnea. When the Avengers arrive at the scene, she will easily take care of the entire team, including such powerful people as Thor and Iron Man, using her magic. Eventually, Captain America can defuse the situation, and the powerful Elf Queen returns to her solitude, and she will never be seen in Marvel comics again.

In the story, Horn and Linnea are actually used as a mirror by Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne (Wasp). At that time, Hank was in the form of a Yellow Jacket, suffering from paranoia and depression, because of which he insulted Jan. Horn also behaves cruelly and insultingly towards Linnea, and he beats her, which is why she leaves him (and leads to his death). The next issue of The Avengers contains the infamous scene where Hank slaps Janet, so everything that happens in this story is an ominous omen of the fall of Hank Pym and the end of his marriage. It’s a little strange that two fantasy-inspired characters were used for this purpose, and even more, the elf queen was so powerful that she could easily defeat all the Avengers, but never appeared again.

The Avengers have a long list of memorable enemies, from the time-traveling warlord Kang the Conqueror to the indestructible AI genocide. Ultron. Very few readers remember the elf Queen Linnea, despite her incredible abilities. At the end of the story, Thor implies that she may be a mutant, so it would be very interesting to see her appear in an X-Men story in the future. At the moment, this mysterious character, inspired by The Lord of the Rings, remains one of the few villains who completely humiliated the Avengers.