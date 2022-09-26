Marvel’s “Night Werewolf” has been shown on screen, find out what people are saying about the Disney horror special+

MCU gets into the spirit of the season!

This Halloween, the Marvel cinematic universe turns into horror with a special presentation “Night Werewolf”. The development of a special edition that will introduce one of Marvel’s most unusual characters live for the first time was announced last August, and the creepy black-and-white trailer thrilled fans to see what the classic horror tone would be. integrated into Phase 4 of the MCU. Well, a special screening has been shown, and critics are turning to social media with their first reactions ahead of the one-off release on October 7 for those with a Disney+ subscription.

The special stars Gael Garcia Bernal as the titular Night Werewolf, also known as the Night Werewolf. Jack Russell along with Harriet Sansom Harris and Laura Donnelly as monster hunters who participate in a deadly competition to catch a real monster, unaware that Jack Russell is the humanized form of their target. Let’s see what people are saying, starting with CinemaBlend’s own Eric Eisenberg, who tweets that this is a very cool treat for MCU fans and a unique project for a cross-platform franchise.:

I hope we get to see a lot more projects like Werewolf By Night in the future of the MCU. It's a super simple story, but also aggressively self-contained and stylish in a way that's unique for the franchise. A very cool Halloween treat. On Disney+ 10/7 pic.twitter.com/soXqIAJkbI — Evil Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) September 26, 2022

Big Screen Leaks also admits it’s a “big leap” for Marvel, saying it pays off with a mannered atmosphere and a good game:

Marvel took a big swing with #WerewolfByNight and they knocked it out of the park. I love how the campy horror vibes blended with the Marvel style! @GaelGarciaB is the perfect actor to play Jack Russell and Man Thing will become a fan favourite! @m_giacchino didn't disappoint. pic.twitter.com/jSdxOnIR7j — BSL (@bigscreenleaks) September 26, 2022

Do you always bet money on a Person-Thing, Amirite? Chris Stuckmann says that Werewolf By Night is not afraid of blood and gore, as well as, of course, great fight scenes, because it’s Marvel:

Didn’t expect the first #FantasticFest Secret Screening to be #WerewolfByNight directed by @m_giacchino one of my favorite composers. If you’re nostalgic for creature features of the 1930s this will be right up your alley. There’s plenty of blood and gore, and exciting fights. pic.twitter.com/1LYqP0jWJP — Chris Stuckmann (@Chris_Stuckmann) September 26, 2022

Among the first wave of reviews by director and composer Michael Giacchino, there is also a lot of praise, and critic Eric Davis praises the way he combines classic horror with a sense of humor MCU:

Marvel’s #WerewolfByNight is a spooky & moody monster tale w/ beautiful photography & big throwback vibes. Director Michael Giacchino does a great job blending the look & feel of classic horror from the ‘30s & ‘40s w/ amusing MCU touches. Ted is MVP, imo. Fun & different pic.twitter.com/tP2usD3AJO — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) September 26, 2022

Eric Voss says that the director has achieved something special, and notes that “Night Werewolf” meets all the requirements of the genre.

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT is the confident swing in tone from Marvel on Disney+ that I’ve been waiting for. Genuinely scary at times and dripping with macabre camp, it doesn’t pull punches in violent delights. Michael Giacchino pulled off something truly special. More of this please! — Erik Voss (@eavoss) September 26, 2022

Many of those who were able to view the special edition noted that they wanted more, either in the sense of more independent holiday-themed stories, such as the upcoming holiday special “Guardians of the Galaxy”, or simply more time spent in this particular story. with Jack Russell, Man-Thing, etc. To this end, Sean Chandler tweets that his biggest complaint is that the special is not long enough:

Werewolf By Night is a cool and campy new addition to the MCU. It’s a stand alone story with its own unique tone and style. …and there’s plenty of blood spilled. My biggest issue is also a bit of compliment, I wish it was 90 minutes long! pic.twitter.com/Nfv7GOK6kA — Sean Chandler @ Fantastic Fest (@kirkneverdied) September 26, 2022

Brandon Davis says he immediately wanted to watch the special again as soon as he finished, and with a duration of just over 52 minutes on Collider, it definitely sounds like an option. Davis tweeted:

Hats off to @m_giacchino for taking directorial risks that pay off in #WerewolfByNight, delivering awesome characters and monsters in a violent black & white saga. Elsa kicks ass. Jack is a great, unpredictable addition. Hope to see more. I immediately wanted to watch again. pic.twitter.com/whtr7VdzMV — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) September 26, 2022

Screenwriter S. Robert Cargill even hints at the unexpected appearance of the iconic comic character and says that this special offer is a very fun treat for Halloween:

Marvel’s WEREWOLF BY NIGHT is the 70s horror comics through a 1930s lens. Super fun. And goes way harder than Marvel ever has. Plus it includes an amazing Cult comic character you are not gonna see coming and I can’t believe I saw on the big screen. A true spooky October treat. — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) September 26, 2022

The first reaction to Werewolf By Night is definitely enough to excite MCU fans, especially if they like to indulge in classic horror at this time of year. The release of the special is just around the corner, as it will be available for streaming on Disney+ on Friday, October 7th. This story is part of the 4th phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so check out the upcoming films for the 4th and 5th phases. , and 6, and if you’re ready for a deep dive, here’s how to watch all the Marvel movies in order.