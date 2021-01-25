Marvel’s new HQ imagines the world without The Avengers

Marvel Comics announced a special comic series called Heroes Reborn (Reborn Heroes, in Portuguese). In particular, the new saga will explore what a world would be like without the publisher’s main group of heroes: The Avengers.

In an alternate reality, Earth is protected by a team of heroes called America’s Supreme Squadron. So, the only person who remembers the ancient “Most Powerful Heroes on Earth” is the vampire hunter Blade.

Check out the trailer released by Marvel Comics:

A synopsis released by Marvel brings more details about the plot of Heroes Reborn:

“Welcome to a world where Tony Stark never built an Iron Man armor. Where Thor is a drunken atheist who despises hammers. Where Captain America was never found on the ice, because there was no Avengers to find him. Instead, this world has always been protected by the Most Powerful Heroes on Earth: America’s Supreme Squadron ”.

Heroes Reborn will have a script written by Jason Aaron (Avengers, Thor) and illustrations by Ed McGuiness (Avengers, Hulk). According to the publisher, the first magazine in the series will be published in May in the United States.

Other Reborn Heroes

This is not the first time that Marvel Comics has released a series entitled Heroes Reborn. In the 1990s, the publisher featured stories from the Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Captain America and The Avengers with the same subtitle.

Written by leading comic artists like Rob Liefeld (creator of Deadpool) and Jim Lee, the characters were sent to an alternative dimension. Thus, the origin stories were retold in a modern context adapted for the 1990s.

However, the new version of Heroes Reborn is more reminiscent of E If… events created several times by the publisher. These arcs with totally alternative and unpredictable scenarios inspired the animated series What If … from streaming Disney +.