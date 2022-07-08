Marvel’s New Dog, Captain America, Is Actually The Perfect Version

Warning: Contains spoilers for Avengers Forever #7!

Of all the many Captain America variants in Marvel’s long history, the greatest to date may be the four-legged variant, which has an inextricable link with its signature weapon. The Avengers Forever series of events is nearing its climax, and the heroes need an army of star-spangled men to counter the growing threat. In Avengers Forever #7, Marvel reveals the most unexpected Captain America: a dog that hails from a planet inhabited by dogs.

The Avengers Forever series is populated with variants from across the Multiverse, and a select few unite to keep the Multiverse Masters of Evil at bay. Tony Stark — Ant-Man — leads Ghost Rider, Detlock and other multiverse heroes to find and train new heroes. Five variants of Captain America have been selected, each of which is very different from the other. But while some have very visible powers, others aren’t heroes at all-at least not visible ones.

In Avengers Forever #7, written by Jason Aaron with illustrations by Aaron Cooder, five people named Steve Rogers find themselves in a prison cell with a massive open door. Everyone is free to leave, but they have to take a test that will throw them all back into the cell if they fail — which they do again, and again, and again. In the end, all five Steves manage to run the course and catch the thrown shield (thrown by five other Captains of the Americas). The group includes a comic book artist, a variant of Wolverine-Captain America and a dog named Steve Rogers, who dutifully catches his shield with his mouth.

In a prison cell, the fat version of Captain America seems to be the only one who can understand the dog. Steve the dog comes from a universe in which, it would seem, there are no people (with the exception of zoos), and the whole planet is inhabited by dogs (for short, he calls people “bipeds”). This version of the dog may be the best Captain America when it comes to catching their shield; dogs generally adore frisbees, and Steve has already shown bravery by running towards the threat outside the door.

The dog has yet to throw a shield, but it can be assumed that his companion Steve Rogers will be a quick learner. Animal variants have appeared in comics before — the gorilla Captain America is shown at the end of the issue, and the version of Loki in the form of an alligator is well known for appearing in the series “Loki” on Disney+ in 2021. Five new variants of Captain America: they are waiting for a massive multi-universe war, and their abilities will be tested, but this version of the dog proved to be a brave superhero and a very good boy.