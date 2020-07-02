Marvel’s Muslim Superhero Kamala Khan Will Be A Role Model To Children

Kamala Khan, who will be one of the characters in Marvel’s Avengers game, aims to be a role model for children as a Muslim American of Pakistani origin. The makers of the game are very hopeful about the perception that the character will offer.

Square Enix has announced that Kamala Khan / Ms Marvel will also be present in the game before the postponement of Marvel’s Avengers, due to the coronavirus, will be included. Kamala Khan has some super powers just like other Marvel characters; however, Kamala Khan’s being an American Muslim of Pakistani origin puts Khan at a slightly different point than other characters.

Kamala Khan, unearthed by Sana Amanat, a Muslim American like her in 2014, emerged as a result of Amanat’s goal of creating a character that young girls can find and be inspired by. Amanat, After announcing that Kamala Khan will take place in Marvel’s Avengers, “It is incredible that Kamala will take place in one of the biggest Marvel games we have made.” he said.

Sitara Shefta, studio director of No Brakes Games, one of the developers of Human: Fall Flat, states that the muslim characters in the games are generally uniform and do not reflect Muslim youth, while Kamala Khan demolishes this generalization and reflects Muslim youth better.

“This is really important; Why shouldn’t Pakistanis and Muslims have characters and stories to inspire them? ”Shefta said,“ In the games, Muslims often portray as terrorists or bad characters we fight. Now we have a strong Pakistani Muslim character and a role model for children in this community. ” spoke in the form.

Since Kamala Khan or Ms Marvel has not previously appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there is no reference to what character we might encounter, except for comic books. Crystal Dynamics’ studio chief Scott Amos says that they got a lot of positive reactions after Kamala Khan was included in the game. It is also spoken that Disney may include the character in a series of projects according to the reactions to Kamala Khan.



