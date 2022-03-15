Marvel’s Ms. The First Trailer of the Marvel Series Has Arrived

The first Muslim superhero Marvel brought to the screens, Ms. The trailer for Marvel’s series was released today. The series will meet the audience on Disney Plus on June 6th.

Continuing to expand its universe with the series of numerous characters in its comics, Marvel continues its highly anticipated new series, Ms. Marvel has released its first trailer. Along with the exciting trailer released, the date of the series’ release was also shared. Fragment, Ms. He also showed the moments when Marvel became a superhero.

Ms. Marvel will tell the adventure of 16-year-old Pakistani-American teenager Kamala Khan. Having difficulty adapting to his school until he regains his powers, Khan always takes Captain Marvel as an example. Ms. Marvel will also be Marvel’s first Muslim superhero to be screened.

Ms. Marvel trailer:

Ms. Marvel stars Iman Vellani in the lead role. Besides the series, Vellani will play Khan in The Marvels, which will be the sequel to Captain Marvel’s movie. The cast of the series includes names such as Matt Lintz, Rish Shah, Anjali Bhimani and Zenobia Shroff, as well as Vellani. The series, which is head written by Bisha K. Ali, will air on Disney Plus on June 6th.