Marvel’s Most Successful Villain Is Secretly an MCU “Hero”

If there is one MCU hero who has done his share of villainous acts in comics, it’s Nick Fury. Fury can be considered a hero, but his actions are almost always expensive. Not everyone survives when Nick Fury is in charge, and almost always others pay the price.

Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1963 for Sgt. Fury and his howling Commandos #1, Nick Fury’s role in the Marvel universe has changed dramatically over the years. Since then, he has been a superspy, the director of the Shield and everything in between. More recently, Fury is best known for his Marvel Cinematic universe doppelganger, played by Samuel L. Jackson, largely based on his appearance in the Ultimate Universe. If there was one end-to-end trait in all versions of his character, it was his fierce independence and complacency, which often ended with others being injured or killed. Although Fury almost always manages to get away from these problems physically unharmed, his actions always leave a trail of pain behind them. He knows it, but as he’s said over and over again, he’s not going to stop. Fury always justifies his actions by claiming that he is making difficult choices that need to be made, but this is up for discussion. Nick Fury’s arrogance and its consequences are best seen in his three most famous stories from the 2000s to the present.

In the miniseries by Brian Michael Bendis and Gabriele Del’Otto 2004-2005’s “Secret War” Fury attacks Latveria for the country’s funding of supervillains, despite S.H.I.E.L.D. refusing to do anything. Fury ends this meeting with Daisy Johnson, an Earthquake, causing an earthquake, killing thousands of innocent Latverian citizens in the process. The fact that Fury erases this event from the memory of all participants shows that he is able to admit his guilt, but even after this erasure of memory puts the heroes in danger again, he refuses to apologize, hiding instead of being responsible for his actions.

Fury’s actions in hiding during the series “Secret Warriors” only further emphasize his callousness. Secret Warriors follows Fury and the team of the same name, who are waging an underground war against Hydra. Fury’s plans in this series ultimately cost the lives of team members J.T. James and Phobos, most of the Howling Commandos, his entire Gray Team and his own son Mikel Fury. Kicker? Everything in this series was prevented by Fury. In Secret Warriors #27 by Jonathan Hickman and Alessandro Vitti, Fury reveals that the events of the entire series were partly under his control due to Fury’s long-term manipulations. These losses could have been prevented if Fury hadn’t been so callous with their lives. Fury admits this, saying, “It’s my fault. Blood on my hands. And I will sleep when I die.” He may regret it, but if he doesn’t stop, what does his words matter?

If Nick Fury has seen any consequences of his actions, it’s his ultimate fate in Jason Aaron and Mike Deodato Jr.’s 2014 Original Sin. Here Fury turns into the Invisible, a new version of the Observer, as punishment for killing Uatu. This is the ultimate punishment for Fury, the ability to see everything, but the inability to act. For a man convinced that all his methods are aimed at saving the world, the fact that the Marvel universe continues to exist without him shows how self-aggrandizing his excuses are always. And in a world where his absence potentially does more good than harm, does the Marvel comics universe or the MCU really need Nick Fury?