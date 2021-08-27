Marvel’s Midnight Suns Will Not Allow Romance Between Heroes

One of the biggest surprises of Gamescom Opening Night held yesterday (25) was the revelation of the turn-based strategy game Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Developed by veteran Firaxis, from the XCOM series, the game will bring a great focus on creating and developing bonds between heroes, but this time we will not have romance with them.

According to creative director Jake Solomon, players will control a totally original character called Hunter. By visiting Abbey, a kind of central hub of the game, it will be possible to interact and get to know the other heroes of the adventure better.

In an interview with IGN, Jake clarified that these relationships will not be romantic, and that the heroes will just become “very, very, very good friends. Trust me, if it were possible to have a romance with Blade, I would do it. But everyone these characters are already well defined, so instead we had to focus on deep friendships between them.”

If romance is out of the question, at least you’ll be able to unlock new outfits and abilities for the heroes after spending time with them. Considering that the adventure’s vast cast includes familiar faces like Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Captain America, Magic, Doctor Strange and Blade, it should be a treat for Marvel fans!

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is scheduled for release in March 2022, with versions for PC, Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. Did you like what was shown of the game so far? Let us know in the comments below!