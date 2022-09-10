Marvel’s Midnight Suns Have Escaped from Busy October to Cozy December

Marvel’s Midnight Suns received an updated release date at Friday’s Disney and Marvel Games Showcase: it will now be released on December 2, 2022. While some fans may have been disappointed by the delay, the decision to move Midnight Suns Marvel from a busy and busy October to December is likely to prove very beneficial to the success of the game.

Originally announced in 2021, Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a card role-playing and strategy game from Firaxis that will probably appeal to XCOM fans. Midnight Suns used to have a release date of October 7, but it was postponed back in August. Until today, fans only knew that the game would be released before the end of March 2023. The postponement of October not only gave the Firaxis team the opportunity to refine the game, but also helped Midnight Suns avoid a hectic October. a schedule full of blockbuster AAA games.

October has huge games

Dozens of games are planned to be released in October, many of which belong to the AAA category. If Midnight Suns from Marvel was released in October, it could compete with games such as Overwatch 2, Bayonetta 3 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. October is also the heart of the sports season, with both NHL 23 and PGA Tour 2K23 scheduled to launch this month. On top of that, another comic book-themed game will definitely appear on store shelves, as Gotham Knights from WB Montreal has gone gold and is coming out on October 21. These are just some of the games that Marvel’s Midnight Suns could compete with if it arrived in October.

Midnight Suns from Marvel would probably have performed well in the sales charts if it had been released in October, but a card role-playing game does not have as wide an appeal as a franchise like Call of Duty. Since consumers are faced with so many choices in October about what to spend their gaming budget on, some will inevitably prefer other games when they might otherwise have bought Midnight Suns. Despite the fact that Call of Duty: Vanguard performed worse in 2021, every Call of Duty game is still at or near the top of the annual game sales charts. Taking advantage of the opportunity to avoid competition with this game or any other AAA game that will appear in stores in October can help Midnight Suns succeed.

The December release makes sense

Unlike October, December 2022 currently has only a few major game releases that Midnight Suns has to contend with. December will bring players such experiences as Hello Neighbor 2, Dragon Quest Treasures, High on Life and Blacktail. Perhaps the most notable December release is The Callisto Protocol, one of the most anticipated games of the fall of 2022. Despite the fact that The Callisto Protocol attracts a lot of attention, it is a survival horror game that will not necessarily have the same wide popularity as Call of Duty or Gotham Knights. December gives Midnight Suns a space for independent actions and more chances for success.

From a sales perspective, December makes more sense than October. December isn’t as loaded with AAA games, and since it’s so close to the holidays, Midnight Suns will be bought as a gift, not just by enthusiastic players at launch. A later release date may also give fans the opportunity to spend more time playing the game without thinking about which game will be released next week. Since many people get time off from work or school during the holidays, Marvel’s Midnight Suns will have plenty of opportunities to build a loyal fan base. This may not be one of the best Christmas games, but its launch shortly before the holidays should greatly help the heroes of Midnight Suns.

All of this can lead to terrible unpleasant consequences, but the delay could benefit Marvel’s “Midnight Suns” in many ways, rather than give them more shine. Less competition and more opportunities to build a solid player base can make the delay the best event that has ever happened to the game.

Midnight Suns is released on December 2 on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.