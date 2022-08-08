Marvel’s “Midnight Suns” has Some Interesting Character Twists

Lots of Marvel media saturate and overwhelm, but with new continuities and IP addresses within a larger franchise, Marvel characters can stand out depending on their iterations in IP. Then it can be exciting in a game like Marvel’s Midnight Suns, where fans can enter it with a preconceived idea of what its characters will look like, only to be pleasantly surprised if they are much more original or have a unique take on them. In fact, Marvel’s Midnight Suns seems to have some originality.

Marvel’s “Midnight Suns” primarily features characters that fans know, and a couple that may be too little-known for a more casual Marvel audience. But although inspiration is certainly drawn from the source material of Marvel’s Midnight Suns, it is obvious that the Firaxis tactical RPG has an original narrative, which has its own surprises for both casual and dedicated fans. Some of the twists of favorite characters have already been teased, and how these events might happen will be interesting to follow in Marvel’s “Midnight Suns” campaign, as new characters are added to the player’s squad.

Some heroes will also be introduced as villains in Marvel’s “Midnight Suns.”

One of the most intriguing additions to Marvel’s Midnight Suns characters is the Scarlet Witch, who was the last character announced alongside Spider-Man. Not much has been told about her character in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, but what has been told sets her apart from all other playable characters.

The Scarlet Witch will be spoiled by Lilith at some point, and her role in the original Marvel narrative “Midnight Suns” looks significant from the cut scenes previously showing her. Since it can be played for, this assumes that it can either be saved from spoilage and then played, or played until it is spoiled. In any case, it will be interesting to see how this will affect Marvel’s Midnight Suns, for example, could she become stronger as an antagonist if players took the time to improve her cards and passive abilities.

Moreover, this dynamic can influence which characters appear. Characters such as Moon Knight and Daredevil have been mentioned, for example, in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and while they may or may not be the last unlockable character in the game, it’s possible that players will encounter them as corrupted or fallen antagonists.

It has already been revealed that the Hulk is also becoming corrupted, and therefore the likelihood that other classic Marvel heroes will become antagonists in Marvel’s “Midnight Suns” is high. The game will already feature the usual and spoiled Marvel supervillains, but Marvel’s Midnight Suns has a great opportunity to showcase instead the heroes who did not make the list of playable characters as antagonists.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns features classic pairs of heroes and villains

Not to mention the character, it’s nice to see that Marvel’s “Midnight Suns” will feature classic rivalries between characters and their enemies. Some of these pairs are large-scale organizations in which players will defeat reinforcements throughout the game, for example, Captain America gets a chance to ricochet his vibranium shield between HYDRA agents.

This also applies to heroes and villains that can be presented next to each other, such as Wolverine and Saber-Toothed Tiger or Spider-Man and Venom. These pairs can be abused, but in the connected Marvel universe, it’s interesting to watch these interactions and how they establish relationships between characters. Marvel’s Midnight Suns social role-playing features allow players to get to know game characters, and it’s through these conversations and interactions that you can learn more about them and their backstory in the game.

Similarly, if characters encounter their enemies during a combat mission, fans should be able to expect to have personalized dialogue that they wouldn’t have heard if they weren’t accompanied by that character in their three-person Marvel’s Midnight Suns party. Of course, it may not be clear exactly what players will encounter in each subsequent mission, but players can receive reports that will allow them to know exactly what they are facing. In the latter case, players who cannot regularly choose Spider-Man, for example, may want to take him with them if they know they will be fighting Venom. It may not matter for the actual gameplay or narrative, but it would still be interesting to see how the couple interacts.

Firaxis’ view of Midnight Sons is original and therefore unpredictable

Because Marvel’s Midnight Suns maintains its own canon, in addition to the Midnight Sons comic that inspired it, it has the ability to upend players’ expectations and create a completely original narrative.