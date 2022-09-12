Marvel’s Midnight Suns Has More Systems than XCOM

With games like Civilization and XCOM, Firaxis has made a name for itself in strategy games with deep mechanics and systems that are virtually unmatched in any other strategy game or genre. It is this deep mechanics that makes each move look like a puzzle that players must solve, with enough randomness that the most thoughtful plans can go awry. Marvel’s Midnight Suns takes these very familiar elements and doubles them down, though perhaps in directions no one expected.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns recently received a new trailer as part of the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase at D23 Expo, after which Game Rant spoke with creative director Jake Solomon and franchise producer Garth DeAngelis. As many people know, the game was recently postponed, but the current generation PCs and consoles received a new release date at the exhibition. This is because Firaxis wants to make sure everything is in order, and there are many nooks and crannies that Firaxis has never had to explore before. Tactical combat is at the core of the game, but there are many other areas in the social role-playing game that the team is also focused on.

The fact that Midnight Suns from Marvel is a social role-playing game distinguishes it from games like XCOM, and the battle itself had to be approached in a different way. XCOM’s tactics worked because everyone was a soldier capable of making mistakes; superheroes by default aren’t necessarily “imperfect.”

Heroes can be wounded, but they cannot be killed. The heroes couldn’t miss with their abilities and attacks without breaking away from the fantasy of the heroes associated with Marvel’s “Midnight Suns”, so Firaxis had to look at it from a different angle, making sure that the heroes look as cool as on the big screen. Solving every part of this hero fantasy means that there are more gameplay systems compared to games like XCOM, simply because the game has grown throughout its development, and Firaxis has done everything it could, as deeply as possible. As DeAngelis described it,

“There are so many deep systems in this game. Yes, even compared to XCOM, when you look at the Abbey side and all you can do to customize your base is to change your heroes.”

Here Solomon did not mince words, and then said, “We never said that, but it’s true. There are other systems.” XCOM fans may find this hard to believe, but judging by the experience of Game Rant, it seems to be true. Game Rant previously reviewed a four-hour hands-on preview of Marvel’s Midnight Suns, where there were social elements to enjoy and choices to make, maps to sort and improve, builds perfect for each Midnight Suns character, Blade training. things to have, improvements to Doctor Strange and Iron Man to be made, the abbey grounds to be explored, abbey improvements to be made, and much more. What is clear from Firaxis’ words and our experience is that the same amount of detail given to XCOM has been given to every element of Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and there is more in Midnight Suns than in XCOM. It’s an impressive feat, and Firaxis is determined to get it right.

It’s also worth remembering that we only played the game for four hours. As players progress through the plot of Marvel’s Midnight Suns and improve the central part of the abbey, more and more systems are being unlocked, and the game will continue to offer players more and more systems over time. Not everything fell on the players in the first hours, but XCOM fans still have something to immerse themselves in, and new fans can fully enjoy.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is released on December 2 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X. Versions for PS4, Switch and Xbox One will be released later, no date has been set.