Marvel’s Midnight Sun Wins A Trailer Focused On The Card System

Last week, Marvel’s Midnight Sun won a trailer showing some gameplay elements, and now Firaxis and 2K Games have released another video, this time focused on the card system that will be featured in the title.

In the video, which is about twenty minutes focused on gameplay, we have a chance to see how the cards will work in the new title – and, already, it is possible to anticipate that it will not resemble a Hearthstone from life, but rather associate the techniques of the characters to the prints in a system similar to the one seen in Slay the Spire.

In total, we will have three types of cards, plus a counter for them, a move indicator and an option to shuffle them and try to draw a combination that is more consistent with the strategy you want to use that round.

Added to this, the video also shows a boss battle, in addition to the confirmation of classic rivalries, such as the one between Wolverine and Sabretooth, which is shown in the recording.

Marvel’s Midnight Sun is scheduled to arrive in March 2022 in PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S versions.