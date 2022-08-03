Marvel’s main problem with Black Panther Now affects other heroes as well

Warning! Ahead of the spoilers for the movie “Captain America: Symbol of Truth No. 3”

In the latest installment of Marvel’s Captain America: Symbol of Truth, the Black Panther from Wakanda proves that his recent mistakes have begun to take their toll on other heroes like Sam Wilson. While Sam tries to stop a conspiracy involving stolen vibranium from Wakanda, T’Challa’s current absence significantly complicates his efforts. Now the new Captain America has no choice but to resort to more secret methods to save the day.

Currently in the Marvel universe, T’Challa is no longer the king he once was. In connection with Wakanda’s transition to parliamentary rule, the nation is trying to create a more democratic leadership style in which everyone is given the right to vote. While this is what Black Panther supports in theory, it means that his more one-sided methods of defending his nation are a thing of the past. Similarly, some of his more dubious tactics became known (for example, the introduction of sleeper agents into rival countries), which created an opportunity for T’Challa to distrust and recently accuse of betraying his nation.

Naturally, this means that the Black Panther cannot help Captain America in the new “Captain America: Symbol of Truth # 3” from Tochi Onyebuchi, R. B. Silva and Ze Carlos. Convinced that the vibranium he found on the black market comes straight from the original source, that is, from Wakanda, Captain America is determined to get to the bottom of this new conspiracy before more people get hurt. However, Wilson wants to do everything by the rules, despite the assumption that they are doing something more covertly.

Unfortunately, the new Prime Minister of Wakanda and Princess Shuri replied to Sam that they would investigate this issue internally, and would not allow violations of their sovereignty and jurisdiction. Despite Captain America’s statement that crimes on the land of Wakanda are beginning to damage the lives of Americans, since an unknown amount of vibranium is in the hands of a criminal organization, his request to come to Wakanda is still rejected. In addition, it is emphasized that Black Panther could have provided a lot of support if he had been there to answer Sam’s call.

In the end, it looks like Captain America will have to act more covertly by signing up for a visa and entering Wakanda under an assumed name. While this is clearly not how Sam Wilson wanted it to be, he didn’t have much choice due to the fallout from Black Panther’s actions in his own Marvel series. Perhaps T’Challa can be of great help when/if Captain America gets to Wakanda in future releases. “Captain America: Symbol of Truth #3” is already on sale.