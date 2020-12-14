Marvel’s Helstrom is CANCELED by Hulu after one season

Following the lack of success, Marvel’s Helstrom series, produced by Hulu, has been canceled.

The Marvel television universe outside of Disney Plus continues to shrink. Hulu announced today that Helstrom, the Marvel Comics adaptation with a hint of horror and the spirit of Lucifer running through its veins, will not be returning for a second season on the streaming network.

Helstrom, followed Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana Helstrom (Sydney Lemmon), a duo of brothers who were trying to locate their father. Known to the world as a notorious serial killer, he is also something else, something worse.

Why was the Marvel series canceled by Hulu?

It was reported to Somagnews that the series garnered a lukewarm reception from fans and a paltry 27% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is why it has now been canceled.

The series finale isn’t particularly surprising, but it’s always tough on the cast, crew, and fans of any show when it’s not coming back. In this case, they mostly expected it to be unique, because (as Variety, who broke the news, points out) this is the last holdover from Jeph Loeb’s time headlining Marvel TV.

A couple of animated series produced by Loeb for Hulu: Hit-Monkey and M.O.D.O.K. remain in the works, though it’s unlikely anyone would sit around speculating on their level of connectivity to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

That had been a hallmark of previous Marvel TV projects, be it Netflix’s series, ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, or shows on smaller networks like FX’s Legion or Freeform’s Cloak & Dagger.

Only a Mother's love could endure what Victoria has been through. #Helstrom pic.twitter.com/kyap7eqz5l — Helstrom On Hulu (@helstrom) November 16, 2020

In the case of Hulu’s Helstrom, fans were still wondering, but the producers rejected the idea.

“We are not tied to the MCU. We are our own separate thing,” executive producer Zbyszewski said in October.

Starting next month, Disney Plus will release an aggressive roster of Marvel TV series that intertwine with the movies and star actors from the movies.

WandaVision will launch on January 15, followed by The Falcon and WInter Soldier in March. Tom Hiddleston’s Loki finally gets its own standalone series in May, and during 2021 and 2022, shows like She-Hulk, Hawkeye, and others will debut.

Combined with a return to “normal” theatrical programming, it seems fans will hardly go a month without new Marvel content for the foreseeable future, even if The New Mutants and Helstrom show that Disney has little interest in exploring the creepier side of it. the MCU right now.



