Marvel’s Hall H panel erased my concerns after the game ended

Part of the fun of following the MCU is knowing the final destination. Going back to Phase 1 and the original “Avengers” movie, Marvel has always succeeded in outlining its plan, making viewers hype up for the next few years of movies. That’s what made the movie “Avengers: Finale” so memorable. It really seemed like the culmination of a decade-long narrative bringing together many characters.

After the Finale, I didn’t feel such excitement from the MCU. Of course, I liked individual films and TV series by themselves (when I watched Spider-Man: No Home in cinemas, I felt like a little kid). But when I stopped to think about the bigger picture, I got the feeling that Phase 4 was a bit twisty and aimless. For the first time, I didn’t know what Marvel was aiming for. All the movies and shows they’ve released over the last couple of years seemed like a random set of projects, and I started to wonder how it all could have worked out.

After participating in the Marvel panel in Hall H at Comic-Con 2022 in San Diego, my fears about the future of Marvel were dispelled. We learned about Phase 5 and Phase 6, which will culminate in “Avengers: Kang Dynasty” and “Avengers: Secret Wars”. Now we know what the new endgame is for Marvel, and it will be interesting to see how it all fits together. This was one of their greatest strengths in the Infinity Saga. Each film helped to push the overall story further, whether it was an individual character’s arc or something more involving Thanos. Kang is the new big villain that the MCU is centered around, and it will be interesting to watch the next few years of movies and shows in the Multiverse saga.