Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Will Need 150GB Of PC Space

The release of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is just around the corner, and the game’s Steam page has revealed the system requirements for the PC version. Check it out below:

Minimums:

64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64 bit Build 1803

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1400/Intel Core i5-4460

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060/AMD Radeon RX 570

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 150GB of available space

Recommended:

64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64 bit Build 1803

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600/Intel Core i7-4790

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super/AMD Radeon RX 590

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 150GB of available space

The space required may seem considerable, but it’s pretty close to what’s required for titles like Hitman 2 (149GB) and Microsoft Flight Simulator (127GB) and officially much smaller than Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s 231GB!

Remember that this size refers to the standard edition, that is, the deluxe with its additional content can be even bigger. So far, we don’t know how much storage will be needed on consoles either, but the desktop version should serve as a good comparison.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will be released on October 26th for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, Nintendo Switch and PC.