Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Uncovers Your PC Requirements

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy: The Square Enix game will arrive at the end of October on all platforms. We already know the minimum and recommended system requirements from Steam. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is getting closer and closer. The Square Enix title developed by Eidos Montreal seeks to offer an experience focused on adventure and action single player with an emphasis on narrative for PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and PC consoles (via Steam), which now reveals its minimum and recommended requirements for enjoy it on computer. The Valve portal tells us that we will need at least 150 GB of free disk space for its installation.

With only one week left for its premiere, we can take note of the minimum necessary to play the new adventure of the Guardians of the Galaxy, which unlike Marvel’s Avengers (2020) will focus all its efforts on building a great individual adventure, without multiplayer modes. The minimum requirements leave us with 8 GB of RAM and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 570 GPU; While the recommended will be 16 GB of RAM with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super or AMD Radeon RX 590 accompanied by a Core i7-4790 processor if we use Intel or a Ryzen 5 1600 if we use AMD.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy premieres October 25

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is designed as a solo video game, with no microtransactions or loot boxes; no downloadable content. A classic experience, focused on action, the feeling of adventure and the narrative. The title will be available from October 25 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch (via cloud) and PC.