Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Reaches Switch Via Cloud

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: During today’s Nintendo Direct, Square Enix confirmed that Eidos Montréal’s new game, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, will be released on Nintendo Switch on October 26, the same date that lands on other consoles.

The game will run in the cloud in the videogame, that is, it will run through a stream. This strategy was used by the company to run heavier titles on Switch.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy was announced during Square Enix’s conference last Sunday (13).

By
Leonard Manson
-
0

