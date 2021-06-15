Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Reaches Switch Via Cloud

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: During today’s Nintendo Direct, Square Enix confirmed that Eidos Montréal’s new game, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, will be released on Nintendo Switch on October 26, the same date that lands on other consoles.

The game will run in the cloud in the videogame, that is, it will run through a stream. This strategy was used by the company to run heavier titles on Switch.

Another game coming to Switch in the form of a cloud game. Developers are able to use cloud game streaming to bring high end titles to the platform. One way to bring games designed for next gen (PS5 / Series X) to Switch. https://t.co/UyAwCmpRhZ — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) June 15, 2021

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy was announced during Square Enix’s conference last Sunday (13).