Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Introduces Great Hacker Unifier

Marvel’s Guadians of the Galaxy received another video this week, and this time we’re facing a cinematic focused on the Great Unifier Raker, known as the leader of the Universal Church of Truth.

“Introducing the Great Unifier Raker, leader of the Universal Church of Truth, a mysterious organization bent on fulfilling what they call the ‘Promise’ across the galaxy. The Guardians of the Galaxy will not buy this false morality. Will they live up to their name?” says the description of the video.

Check out the kinematics in question below:

Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy is scheduled to arrive on October 26 in PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S versions.