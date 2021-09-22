Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy, Impressions. For One Player, But Always As A Team

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy: Eidos Montreal designs a single-player experience that marvels at the combat, narrative, and studio vision of these superheroes. Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics are having a hard time reversing the situation for Marvel’s Avengers, a video game that was designed with cooperative multiplayer in mind. From Eidos Montreal, the studio responsible for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, they have repeatedly said that the problems of The Avengers have not determined the type of product they are developing. This title follows a more linear scheme and has been conceived as a solo experience, without microtransactions or downloadable content, so that everything can be achieved by playing. The question is, will it meet expectations? In MeriStation we have had the opportunity to test it for four hours and we tell you all our feelings.

The demo begins in the fifth chapter, so the story has already picked up some rhythm. The Guardians have been together for less than a year, but little by little they begin to fight in harmony. They are on the Milano ship, about to begin a new mission. It is at that moment when we take the controls and prepare to put ourselves in the shoes of Peter Quill, also known as Star-Lord. He is the only human (at least in part) in the squad, made up of the aforementioned Quill, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot. It should be noted that this story is completely original and is not based on any specific movie or comic, although of course they have taken references from the original source.

Meeting the Guardians of the Galaxy: story tone and decisions

Intergalactic Guardians are superheroes for hire who risk their lives for the bag of money, although their motivations run much deeper. Due to the design of some characters, one may think that their proposal is based solely on humor. This component is essential within this universe, but Eidos Montreal has managed to mix the dramatic part with the humorous, and best of all, it has done it correctly. Inside Milano, which works as a base, we can have conversations with each of the members of the group, inquire about their concerns and scratch the surface to immerse ourselves in more complex personalities than it might seem at first glance.

The dialogues provide the options to guide the conversations, which leads us to different decisions that modify small specific aspects of our interactions with the world and its characters. Let no one expect, however, great changes in the future of the plot or in the personality of the protagonists. From what we have seen, variations do occur depending on the choices, but they are elements that do not alter the heart of the story.