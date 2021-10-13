Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Delivers Galactic Justice In Its Launch Trailer

Guardians Of The Galaxy: The title developed by Eidos Montreal and published by Square Enix opts for a single player experience. The Guardians of the Galaxy have been together for less than a year, but they have already begun their heroic missions … for the corresponding bag of money. The new work from Eidos Montreal, the creators of Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, is Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, a video game designed for the solo player, who will nevertheless have to work as a team to defeat the enemies that cross their path. . Although there are two weeks until it reaches the stores, the Japanese company has shared the launch trailer, which you can see on these lines.

The video shows many of the features of the video game. It does so with the Kickstar My Heart theme in the background, by Mötley Crüe, one of the several licensed pieces that we can enjoy during the adventure. The game gives us the possibility of accessing vibrant combats, in which we handle Star Lord, although we have the option of using the abilities of Groot, Gamora, Drax and Rocket.

It’s not all about fighting

In addition to taking down the bad guys, players will be able to explore the characters’ personalities through conversations. Different variants and some decisions are introduced, but the main story remains the same, with the same beginning and the same ending for everyone. Unlike Marvel’s Avengers, widely criticized for its business model, Eidos Montreal will not use any type of micropayment. Everything will be in the game from day 1.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will go on sale next October 25 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S. It will also be marketed on Nintendo Switch, although in this case it will be a cloud version, therefore, it cannot be purchased in physical or digital format.