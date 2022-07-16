Marvel’s Greatest Vampire Hunter Is not Blade, but the hero of the X—Men

WhileBlade is considered Marvel’s best vampire hunter, the Magic of the X-Men can compete with him. While Magic usually works alongside the X-Men or as a recent teacher at the Strange Academy, one of her versions was a member of the multiverse-traveling Exiles. It was during one of the multiverse journeys where she proved she could be an even bigger vampire hunter than Blade himself.

The Exiles are a group of mutant characters from parallel dimensions whose goal is to travel to alternate universes, where they are given missions to help prevent major disasters or allow certain events to occur in order to save this universe from destruction. In Exiles #31, the team finds themselves in a world where the classic battle between Captain America and Baron Blood, an ancient vampire supervillain who became entangled with Rogers during his time with the Invaders, went the other way. The Baron bit Steve Rogers and thus turned him into a vampire. Now the evil Rogers not only killed the Baron, but also began to turn his fellow avengers into vampires. The Exiles needed to prevent the evil Avengers from using the powerful totem they stole from the SHIELD, capable of enslaving an entire city. With the help of the Union Jack of this universe, the Exiles manage to surprise the Vampire King and his team, but they learn that this Cap cannot be killed by conventional methods, and witness how their teammate Sunfire begins to transform after being bitten.

In Exiles #32 by writer Judd Winnick and Jim Calafiore, the Exiles are teleported back to the Union Jack in England thanks to Magic’s powers in hopes of curing the Sunfire. Magic is widely considered one of Marvel’s strongest mutants, and she proves why here. Although their attempts almost destroyed Lord Crichton’s estate, the only way to cure Sunfire is to break the bloodline of its creator. But considering that the Vampire King of this world is also a super soldier, this almost impossible task becomes more complicated, since activating the totem and its spells will make this evil Steve Rogers almost invincible. Their only hope is the “Bata Circle Soul Sword”, a rare weapon that can only be found in the deepest parts of the underworld, and Magic saves them from the trip by confirming that her Soul Sword meets the requirements.

Ilyana Rasputin forged Marvel’s most powerful weapon, the Soul Sword, from her own life force when she was originally locked in the Limbo dimension. It acts as a physical and mystical weapon capable of disarming with magic spells and dealing damage to all kinds of powerful supernatural enemies or superheroes. The sword of Eric Brooks, also known as Blade, is not mystical, but it has achieved its own mythological status as his signature vampire hunter weapon. While the vampires of the Marvel world fear and despise Blade, this version of the Magic Soul Sword is strong enough to kill someone who has become the equivalent of Dracula in his world.

When the Exiles, along with Union Jack, interrupt the evil Avengers ritual, Cap and Crichton quarrel, their history as rivals turns out to be the best distraction for Illyana to impale Rogers and put an end to his threat forever. While the Exiles finished off the survivors and dealt with Union Jack’s unexpected twist, this mission would have been a complete failure without Magic. If the powers of her Soul Sword remain the same in all dimensions, the famous X-Man may have an uncharted career as a vampire hunter, whose strength and potential can deprive Blade of his place as a vampire ghost.