Marvel’s Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Marvel’s final trailer

Marvel released on Monday (15) the final trailer for the series Falcão and the Winter Soldier. The series will be available on the Disney + streaming platform on March 19 and follows the two superheroes in a world without Captain America, played by Chris Evans in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe).

Learn more about the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series

The final preview released shows the Falcon, played by Anthony Mackie, and the Winter Soldier, played by Sebastian Stan, in the events after The Avengers: Ultimatum. Without Captain America, the two now have new responsibilities and need, once again, to save the world.

After receiving the shield from Steve Rogers, who decided to retire, Sam begins training with him. But, before he has time to really master the shield, a new threat arises. In fact, one of the highlights of the final trailer for the Marvel series was the reappearance of Baron Zemo, played by Daniel Brühl.

The shield remains a powerful symbol of Captain America to the world. Therefore, Sam will have many challenges ahead to consolidate himself as a true superhero in Falcão and the Winter Soldier.

Speaking of Falcão, his responsibility now is to reconstruct his image as a hero after having worked for so long as a HYDRA assassin. Therefore, the series should present a very interesting development for both characters in this new phase of the MCU.

The first episode of the series will be available on March 19 and, in the style of WandaVision, will have a new chapter a week.

