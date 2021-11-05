Marvel’s Eternals: Where Are You In The MCU?

Eternals: The new Phase 4 film opens this November 5 in theaters. Will it captivate viewers? That’s how it fits into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Eternals hits theaters around the world this Friday, November 5. After a long wait, these superhumans from the Marvel Universe make the leap from comics to the audiovisual world ready to win the hearts of avid fans of the MCU. The film by filmmaker Chloé Zhao lands in the middle of Phase 4, but where exactly is it located in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Eternals, where do you stand in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Eternals takes place 5 years after the events narrated in Avengers: Endgame, like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Thanos’s snap has already taken place and he’s finished with it. If Black Widow was placed before Avengers: Infinity War, or Loki in a space far from our dimension, the Eternals are thus placed after both Spider-Man: Far From Home and (at least) the beginning of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is set just after Far From Home.

It is in a scene of the film where the facts are confirmed. From the beginning we know that it is after – although much of the plot is based on counting flashbacks hundreds or thousands of years before today – from Avengers: Endgame, they are no longer here neither Iron Man nor Captain America: people are aware of it. However, it is not until well into the film that it is made explicit how many years have passed since that.

This is how Phase 4 is configured for the moment:

Phase 4

Black Widow (2021) [Grade: 80%]

Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings: [Note: 92%]

Eternals: November 5, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home – December 17, 2021

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: May 6, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder: July 8, 2022

Black Panther 2: November 11, 2022

Captain Marvel 2 / The Marvels: February 17, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on May 23, 2023

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – July 28, 2023

New Marvel movie (to be defined)

New Marvel movie (to be defined)

New Marvel Movie (TBD): November 3, 2023