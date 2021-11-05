Marvel’s Eternals: What Post-Credit Scenes Mean

Eternals: We tell you what the two scenes that take place during and after the credits scenes of the new Marvel Cinematic Universe movie mean. Eternals (Eternals) opens only in theaters this Friday, November 5, 2021. The Marvel Cinematic Universe welcomes in full Phase 4 some superhuman characters, apparently immortal, who were created by the Celestials thousands of years ago to protect the planet Earth. How does this movie fit into the MCU? The two post-credit scenes included at the end of this trip of 2 hours and 37 minutes help us to understand a little better where things will go from now on.

This news includes plot spoilers / spoilers and Eternals reveals. We recommend stopping reading until you see the movie.

Eternals has two post-credit scenes: one during the credits and one at the end of the credits. To put things in context, Chloé Zhao’s film is set just five years after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Neither Iron Man nor Captain America are on Earth anymore, something that the characters, the entire world, are fully aware of.

Eternals post-credit scene 1

The first post-credit scene from Eternals takes us back to the ship of the Eternals. Suddenly, Pip the Troll will appear and will welcome the character of Starfox (Eros); Thanos’ brother. This character has the power to psychically control the emotions of other characters. He is portrayed by actor Harry Styles. Like Sersi and Ajak, he possesses the sphere that allows him to communicate with Arishem. Before ending the scene, he communicates that he knows where Sprite, Kingo, and Sersi herself are, as well as confirming that they are in grave danger.

Eternals post-credit scene second

The second post-credit scene is very short. He introduces us to Dane Whitman, the character played by Kit Harington, who plays a rather testimonial role throughout the film; comic relief. Marvel had an ace up its sleeve. In the scene we see a room with a huge old box in which a sword is hidden. By touching her, it is evident that his fate is very clear, as had already been evidenced in the comics: he is destined to become the Black Knight. His future at the MCU is very promising. The end of this scene confirms that Eternals will return soon. New movie on the way? Everything indicates that this will be the case.