Marvel’s Carnage/Ghost Rider Merger Is The Sickest Combo Villain Ever

The cruel and terrible villain Carnage from Spider-Man does not need help, as he is a terrifying monster capable of committing brutal atrocities, but this did not stop him from getting an even more hellish upgrade after he absorbed the power of the Ghost Rider, creating the most disgusting combination of Marvel villains. ever with the Spirit of Vengeance symbiote.

Cletus Cassidy was a sociopathic serial killer who became even more deadly after becoming involved with the symbiotic spawn of Venom, the unholy alliance that created the villain Carnage. But while Carnage makes it his mission to kill virtually anyone and everyone he encounters, the purpose of the Ghost Rider on Earth is to protect the innocent and punish the guilty, making them the complete opposite of Carnage in every way except for their general brutality.

In Absolute Carnage: Symbiote of Vengeance #1 by Ed Brisson and Juan Frigeri, Johnny Blaze — the King of Hell at that time and imprisoned in the demonic dimension — sends a message to Danny Ketch to stop Carnage before he finds and kills their fellow Spirit. Revenge of Alejandra Jones. During the “Absolute Carnage” event, Carnage was on a mission to find everyone who had ever carried the Venom symbiote, as there were still traces in their systems that Carnage wanted to merge with in order to become more powerful. While Ketch tried to stop Carnage before his dark task was completed, he was defeated by a dastardly assassin—a failure that cost Alejandra’s life and gave Carnage a promotion he didn’t expect.

While the two characters are very different, despite being hellish monsters who use violence to achieve their goals, Ghost Rider and Carnage merge into one absolutely terrifying creature. Although the effects are temporary, the hybrid of Carnage and Ghost Rider turns out to be insanely powerful. When Ketch’s Ghost Rider tries to use the Look of Repentance on the new Revenge Symbiote, one of the most powerful techniques in the Ghost Rider’s arsenal, it has no effect on Carnage, and the villain retaliates by stabbing the Ghost Rider in the stomach with one of his lobed antennae. In the end, the Ghost Rider is completely powerless against Carnage, which says a lot about the power of Carnage in this form, since the Ghost Rider is a creature of enormous cosmic scale power capable of defeating the Hulk.

Extremely powerful and undoubtedly one of Marvel’s most metallic villains, Symbiote of Vengeance is perhaps the coolest redesign Carnage or Ghost Rider has ever received. He is also one of the darkest villains, combining Carnage’s love of tearing people to pieces with an extra dose of fiery suffering. A sign of how seriously Marvel has taken this transformation is that Carnage kills the Spirit of Retribution and actually gets away with enhancing his abilities before the arrival of the god-symbiote Knull. Carnage has long stood out among other symbiotes due to his penchant for stealing other people’s powers, and by targeting the Ghost Rider, he found his most impressive loot—and most impressive transformation—in Marvel history.