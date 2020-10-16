Marvel’s Avengers: Younglood gains DLSS support

The new NVIDIA update is now live, further increasing the availability of DLSS support in current generation titles.

According to the listing, Marvel’s Avengers has just entered the library of games that have DLSS 2.0 compatibility, while Wolfenstein: Youngblood has gained an update that allows access to DLSS Ultra Performance mode.

The DLX system from RTX is one of the biggest innovations in the 30 series of NVIDIA graphics cards, responsible for increasing the frame refresh rate through a neural learning network, resulting in sharper images and a more realistic look. The Ultra Performance mode of the recently announced GeForce RTX 3090 is dedicated to titles with 8K resolution.

“New patch alert. The latest update from Wolfenstein: Youngblood includes new performance optimizations for the GeForce RTX 30 Series. BONUS: Ultra Performance mode for NVIDIA DLSS, allowing 8K games at over 60 FPS with the RTX 3090.”

With the Youngblood update, the Bethesda game joins Control, Death Stranding, Justice, Marvel’s Avengers, Minecraft, all with RTX Beta for Windows 10 and with optimizations through the DLSS Ultra Performance mode. Soon, Boundary, Bright Memory, Ready or Not, Scavengers and Watch Dogs: Legion will be next in this group.



