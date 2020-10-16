Marvel’s Avengers: Xbox Series X releases coming in 2021

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of Marvel’s Avengers will no longer be released in November, as previously forecast. The statement was made by Scot Amos, responsible for Crystal Dynamics, who also announced that the next-gen versions should arrive in 2021 only.

According to Amos, the studio reached consensus and chose to postpone the next generation versions to 2021, on a date that has not yet been officially defined. Despite the postponement, those who already bought the game for PS4 or Xbox One will be entitled to a free upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series.

Thanks to backwards compatibility, it will be possible to play Marvel’s Avengers in the new generation later this year, however, without the significant improvements that the PS5 or Series X hardware can provide.

The postponement was justified by the team’s desire to deliver “a next-gen experience that shows everything the game is about”. The studio reported that Kate Bishop’s DLC has also been delayed and has not released a release date to date.

Marvel’s Avengers is available for PS4, Xbox One and PC, with versions for PS5 and Series X scheduled for next year. Stay tuned on Voxel for more news!



