Marvel’s Avengers: would have emerged with MCU players

A YouTube user shares a Deep Fake video featuring the faces of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the Crystal Dynamics game.

Marvel’s Avengers has gone through several controversies, among them, the particular appearance of superheroes under the vision of Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix through faces and a completely original artistic design based on the Marvel comics. And it is that many were the fans who would have preferred that the game had the official license of Marvel Studios in order to show the famous faces of Hollywood actors. For this reason, the YouTube user specialized in Deep Fake technology known as BabyZone has shared a new video in which he replaces the faces of the upcoming video game with those of the UCM actors, achieving a curious effect that has already caused a sensation among the community of players.

This is what the Avengers look like with Deep Fake technology

Thus, BabyZone (a user who recently brought us another amazing video in which he put the faces of the cinematic Peter Parker in the PS4 Spider-Man game) has succeeded in replacing the faces of Square Enix’s Avengers with those of the actors of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, achieving more than convincing results.

And thanks to this technology, now we can see how Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow and Mark Ruffalo as Hulk would look like in the video game; yes, obviously, the voices have not been changed, thus maintaining the original dubbing of the game.

According to BabyZone himself, it has not been easy to merge the faces of the actors in the video game, although the result could not be more striking; Thanks to the DeepFaceLab 2.0 software, it has been able to extract the faces of the actors from different UCM films to square them at the level of animations and facial expressions, even with a lip sync that many other digital works would already want for themselves.

Marvel’s Avengers arrives on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Stadia on September 4, 2020, with a version planned for the new generation later with different graphic and technical improvements; For now, the title will already have an 18 GB patch at launch.



