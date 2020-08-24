Marvel’s Avengers will require 90 GB of space on PS4

The Avengers will meet again to fight evil in the title developed by Crystal Dynamics and produced by Square Enix.

Immersed in its beta phase, Marvel’s Avengers is inexorably approaching its release date, which will take place early next month. Square Enix’s ambitious production will work under the game-as-a-service model, so that the contents of day 1 will be added new adventures and heroes in the future. How much space will we need on the console’s hard drive? The answer is about 90 GB, although the information is exclusively focused on the PlayStation 4 version.

The data has been known thanks to an unboxing published on the channel TheRelaxingEnd. As usual, this detail is found on the back of the box. However, it is necessary to emphasize that this figure does not necessarily correspond to the final weight of the title once installed, but to the space it will require to guarantee its operation. Not surprisingly, since it is a product that will evolve over time, the disk size will vary as new content is added.

Spider-Man, exclusive to PS4

The PlayStation 4 version will receive an exclusive character that will not be available on other platforms, nothing more and nothing less than the most famous wall-crawler in the Marvel universe, Spider-Man. Crystal Dynamics has reported that it is not the Peter Parker that we saw in Marvel’s Spider-Man, one of the Sony exclusives, but that we are facing a version that fits into the new universe created by the developer of Tomb Raider.

Marvel’s Avengers will be released on September 4 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. The Xbox Series X version will be delayed until the launch of the console, scheduled for November, while the PlayStation 5 version will do the same when the console lands in stores (there is no confirmed date yet). Players who purchase the game on the current generation of consoles will be able to access the respective new generation version at no additional cost.



