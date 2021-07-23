Marvel’s Avengers Will Have Free Weekend on PC, PS4 and PS5

Marvel’s Avengers will win a free weekend for everyone to enjoy the arrival of the Summer Season and its Multiplayer Mode. From July 19th to August 1st, the game will be free on PC (via Steam), PS4, PS5 and Stadia. Xbox will also have a similar event, but to be held in the coming months.

During the free period, everyone will be able to play the entire game, including the entire campaign. To download, simply redeem the game on your platform’s online store from July 29th. When the deadline expires, if you want to buy the game, you can keep all your progress in Story Mode.

Marvel’s Avengers multiplayer was released in April, along with the “Tachyon Anomaly” event. It allows players to join in cooperative combat in War Zone Missions. In them, each one takes control of a hero in battles against hundreds of enemies.

Marvel’s Avengers is now available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC and Stadia.

