Marvel’s Avengers will feature an 18GB patch at launch

The official title of The Avengers is developed by Crystal Dynamics and has been designed in the game as a service format.

There are only a few days left until A-Day hits The Avengers in Marvel’s Avengers, the most recent work from the creators of Tomb Raider, Crystal Dynamics. After the beta period, players will be able to access the final version very soon, although they will have to install the corresponding patch first. Because there is no launch without the usual update on day 1, especially when it comes to a game as a service. In this case, the patch will weigh 18 GB and will polish some aspects of the product, as reported by the developer in an update on the video game’s official website.

Crystal Dynamics confirms that once the patch is installed, it will not be necessary to be connected to the Internet to enjoy the game alone, but it is a product specially designed for its cooperative mode. “Although we have adapted to working from home very quickly, we have lost some production time during the transition. Despite trying hard, there have been several updates and improvements that we have not been able to bring to the game. ” However, they have implemented them thanks to the day 1 patch, they say.

We're kicking off a blog series this week with everything you need to know about Marvel’s Avengers! First up, we talk launch, including details on the free Square Enix Membership requirements, pre-load times, the Day One Patch, & more! #Reassemble ➡️Read: https://t.co/6YjKvQp8hq pic.twitter.com/M2zgcy4YOw — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) August 25, 2020

Patch changes

According to the study, the update improves localization to different languages. They remember that the lines of dialogue are very long and that they have translated the title into 15 different languages. In addition, it implements “many improvements”, some of them introduced after players gave them feedback during the beta period. “Your participation has been of immense value to us”, as it has allowed them to locate bugs, “adjust performance” and complete “the balance of the title”.

Marvel’s Avengers will be released on September 4 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. It will also see the light on next-gen consoles, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, when the machines go on sale. It is confirmed that those who acquire the game in the current generation will be able to update for free.

