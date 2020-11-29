Marvel’s Avengers: upcoming content

We review all the content and confirmed heroes that will soon arrive in Marvel’s Avengers. Will it come back with the additions during 2021?

Marvel’s Avengers has not started in the best way. The numbers speak for themselves: this November it lost 96% of its players on Steam since its premiere, with an average of 1,190 concurrent people per day. And it is that the mega-production of Square Enix has not yet recovered the costs of its development.

The panorama, as you can imagine, is complex. The Japanese company intends to take flight with a plan marked by “extensive additional content.” What exactly do they mean? In this piece we will put on the table all the content revealed so far and what we can expect from the Crystal Dynamics Avengers in 2021.

Next stop: Kate Bishop

We expected the arrival of Kate Bishop by the end of October. However, the company decided to delay its launch until December 8. The heroine will be the first additional character to enter the game, which will fatten the available roster to 7. Her arrival raises a new mini-campaign where she will look for her old mentor, Hawkeye, and propose a new villain.

Although we do not know at the moment the length of her plot, we can expect that at the controls she will be a different character to control. Her mastery of the bow is just the tip of the iceberg of the combat repertoire she will offer. Melee, she draws her katana with which she devours her enemies through teleportation chains.

As revealed on the official PlayStation blog, using her abilities Blink can perform “double jumps, dodges and grabs on stage by teleporting.” In practice she is a kind of Black Widow, only twice as fast. Among the different skills with the bow we can find fast combos of three arrows, explosive arrows, smoke arrows and more. Its premise is clear: to do damage while covering the team in moments of tension.

His campaign, according to Crystal Dynamics, is “the first of two halves in the history of Hawkeye.” It will begin shortly after the end of the Gather Together campaign, the bulk of Marvel’s Avengers base, and will shape future events that will be shaped by each new hero added. As we know, all the additional characters and their missions will arrive at no additional cost.

Confirmed characters and future

Following the outcome of Kate Bishop, the next face to join the Chimera will be Hawkeye, which confirmed its appearance last July. As we pointed out with the young woman, the story of Clint Barton will be the outcome of the story arc that the teacher and apprentice will form. Playable data is unknown, except that we can expect similar bow mechanics to Bishop’s. Ojo de Halcón suffered the global delay of the content expected for this 2020. It has not transcended its end date, except that we will play with it at some point in the beginning of 2021. It will be accompanied by another unpublished villain.



