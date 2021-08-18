Marvel’s Avengers To Have Spider-Man on PlayStation Later This Year

We know that the Marvel’s Avengers game wasn’t all that many comic book fans had hoped for, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be supported by Square Enix anytime soon. While the expansion of the Black Panther hero should arrive this week, we can also count on the popular Spider-Man coming soon.

The character, who is one of the most loved in all of Marvel, had already been promised as a Sony console exclusive long before the game was even released. The only question was when this would actually happen, as the date was pushed back beforehand and there hasn’t been as much detailed information about its arrival on PS4 and PS5 since then.

Luckily, developer Crystal Dynamics spoke up recently and mentioned that our dear friend from the neighborhood will be arriving shortly after the Black Panther expansion. In an interview with Screen Rant, designer Scott Walters said that Spider-Man will be released in Marvel’s Avengers by the end of this year.

According to Walters, this has always been the plan and the team is managing to follow this path according to the schedule. He also said that the studio will be making more announcements in the coming months about the matter, so the way is to wait for a more concrete date.