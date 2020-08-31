Marvel’s Avengers: the most complete version on PS 44

The Avengers game will arrive on the Sony console with a digital exclusive edition with several extras and the exclusive inclusion of Spider-Man.

For fans of the Avengers, whether for Marvel movies or comics, there is little left to finish waiting for the arrival of Marvel’s Avengers, the Crystal Dynamics game that arrives in Spain on September 4. If you are a fan of the Marvel universe and you have a Playstation 4, you should know that the Sony console has an exclusive digital edition with all kinds of extras and that it can be purchased in the Playstation Store. Among the additions for this edition stands out the possibility of playing the title as soon as possible, even before its departure thanks to the early access 72 hours before.

To all this, Sony’s exclusive digital edition will allow the title to be released three days before its release, on September 1. The exclusive digital edition of Playstation 4 is priced at 79.99 euros, its reservation requires immediate payment and brings with it other news.

Classic packs and Ms. Marvel at the helm

The package of this digital edition adds 1000 credits to be able to customize our superheroes with different elements and an identification plate of Ms. Marvel, one of the main characters of the game and a key piece to reunite the Avengers after the events that take place in title. The edition is completed with a pack of classic Marvel outfits, a nameplate, a new expression of Ms. Marvel and a dynamic theme for the console interface for those who pre-order.

Ms. Marvel is a classic from the comics, although fans of the cinematic universe may not have known her during the first four phases. Heralded as the latest major addition to the known cast of superheroes of Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, and Iron Man, it has been designed with their original looks in mind. In fact, the company worked with co-creator Sana Amanat, one of the editors of Kamala Khan, the heroine’s first name, to introduce a character faithful in skill and appearance to the game. The first appearance of Ms. Marvel dates from 2013. The good acceptance that she had allowed a year later to design her own series of this heroine, whose main characteristic is polymorphism.



