Marvel’s Avengers: the game didn’t sell very well

Square Enix released last Friday (06) the balance sheet for the first half of fiscal year 2020 – which ends in March 2021. According to the document, Marvel’s Avengers did not sell as well and caused the publisher to have a financial loss of approximately $ 48 million.

Despite the loss, Final Fantasy VII Remake and Marvel’s Avengers themselves helped increase Square Enix’s revenue, and while an increase in revenue is always good, it doesn’t appear that the superhero game generated as much profit as the company expected.

In the first quarter of the current fiscal year, FF VII Remake raised $ 330.1 million in net sales and generated revenue of approximately $ 96.8 million. In the second quarter, the Avengers game had net sales of $ 229.4 million and a loss of more than $ 48.4 million in operating revenue.

Square Enix did not release sales figures for the game, but according to analyst David Gibson, Avengers “sold only 60% of the planned volume,” approximately 3 million copies, according to the projection.

Gibson also reports that the total cost of the game produced by Crystal Dynamics was between $ 170 million and $ 190 million.

For the entire fiscal year, Square Enix expects revenues to increase 11.3%, with an estimated value of $ 2.81 billion and earnings of $ 1.95 per share.

Marvel’s Avengers is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia. The new generation versions for PS5 and Xbox Series S / X have been postponed and arrive sometime in 2021.



