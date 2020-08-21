Marvel’s Avengers: the enemy organization A.I.M breaks in

The Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics game will hit stores this September 4 for PS4, Xbox One and PC. So is this group of Marvel villains.

Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have released a new trailer for Marvel’s Avengers of more than 4 minutes in length where they present the A.I.M organization, the main enemy group of the long-awaited title based on The Avengers. From the hand of the main responsible for the title, they explain and detail who they are and how they will be represented in the video game.

Who are the A.I.Ms?

The choice of the A.I.M organization as the main enemy stumbling block for Marvel’s Avengers is no accident. Originally created in the number # 146 of Strange Tales (1966), this organization, whose initials respond to the name of Advanced Idea Mechanics, is based on the trafficking of terrorist weapons and the use of the most advanced science to enable the creation of all kinds of warlike tools. Its objective? End the world government to be the ones who take control of the planet.

Apart from their appearance in the universe of Jack Kirby and Stan Lee comics for decades, in the UCM we could see them in the movie Iron Man 3. It remains to be seen which AIM characters are included in the title, how many appear in form of bosses and in what way Crystal Dynamics surprises through the rich plot connections that we already read in the past.

Marvel’s Avengers beta now available on all platforms

As we told you days ago, from this August 21 until next August 23, PS4, Xbox One and PC players can now play the Marvel’s Avengers beta at no cost and without having to reserve the game . This time, open to all. You can check here how to download it.

Marvel’s Avengers will hit the market in physical and digital format on September 4 for PS4, Xbox One and PC. Later in Google Stadia and from launch day for PS5 and Xbox Series X (free for PS4 and Xbox One buyers) with a much improved technical section.



