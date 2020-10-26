Marvel’s Avengers sold 2.2 million digital copies September

The Crystal Dynamics title started strongly, but the number of concurrent players has progressively declined.

The Marvel heroes burst into force in September, although over the course of weeks they have gradually lost their powers. According to the information handled by SuperData, Marvel’s Avengers sold 2.2 million digital copies worldwide, figures that place it as the second most powerful digital launch in the history of Square Enix. The first of them is Final Fantasy VII Remake, which is also not a multiplatform title, since to date it has only been released on PlayStation 4.

“Digital sales were about the same as for the most recent superhero title, the PlayStation 4 exclusive Marvel’s Spider-Man.” However, the joy has not lasted long, especially since the Crystal Dynamics production has failed to maintain its player base. The title, designed under the premise of game as a service, is an action product with a campaign, but with an eye on its long-term performance.

Between 1000 and 2000 concurrent players

Marvel’s Avengers, available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, has seen its number of concurrent users drop to 1,000 or 2,000 in recent weeks. Although they are optimistic at Crystal Dynamics and believe that they will be able to recover them, the truth is that there is still a lot of work to do when it comes to offering players an experience worth returning to.

The current situation, marked by the global coronavirus epidemic, implies a slowdown in development processes. According to the developer, this circumstance has affected them, so they decided to delay the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PlayStation 5 version until 2021. Those who want to enjoy the title on the next consoles can do so through backward compatibility, with the They will also get some visual and performance benefits from the more powerful hardware.



