Marvel’s Avengers skin is updated on PS4

The wall-crawler appears with its own badge on the cover of the game, indicating that it will only be playable on the PlayStation 4 and PS5 version.

Square Enix and Sony Interactive Entertainment have updated the international Marvel’s Avengers artwork on their PlayStation 4 edition to indicate the confirmed exclusivity of Spider-Man, who will arrive as a selectable character soon through an update.

The Japanese company, which has closed the exclusive availability of Spider-Man for PlayStation consoles (PS4 and PS5), has now indicated through a logo identifying the face of the wall-crawler that “Spider-Man comes to Marvel’s Avengers” only in his platform. We do not know the cost that this agreement has entailed for Sony – it will not be the same Spider-Man from Insomniac Games, but the adapted vision of Crystal Dynamics – or when it will be available.

Apart from the Spider-Man plate, we also see that on the cover of the game itself it will be made clear that it is necessary to be connected to the Internet to play; in single player mode, simply when starting the game to check servers and updates.

Marvel’s Avengers Beta Now Available on PS4, Xbox One and PC

The Marvel’s Avengers beta is temporarily available on PS4, Xbox One and PC through multiple sessions. After several days of availability governed by the reservation of the game, from August 21 to 23 we will be able to play the new Crystal Dynamics again thanks to the open beta (this time without having to reserve the game) that is already confirmed. In this article we explain how to download it.

Marvel’s Avengers is set to hit stores around the world this September 4 for PS4, Xbox One and PC (coming soon to Stadia, PS5 and Xbox Series X); a game with a game-as-a-service approach that will grow periodically based on updates and new content, such as stories and characters. One of them, Spider-Man, will be exclusive to PlayStation.

From MeriStation we have already been able to play the beta; We tell you here what we have found with all the good and bad that we have identified after these first hours.



