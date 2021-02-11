Marvel’s Avengers reveals their trophies on PS5

Square Enix had previously announced that Marvel’s Avengers would receive a PlayStation 5 version, but never confirmed its release date. Although this has not yet changed, today the list of trophies for this new version of the game on the PSNProfiles website has been revealed!

This raised suspicions that its launch should happen sooner than we expected, since the trophies are usually revealed just before the games are made available to the public.

Another noteworthy factor is that on February 16th we will have the next edition of the War Table program, where the developers detail their plans for the future of the game. In addition, Square Enix itself promised to talk more about the PS5 version there.

Will the game be released this month? Are you looking forward to trying it out on the new generation of consoles or do you think it has no more salvation? Comment below!