Marvel’s Avengers Reveal Jane Foster Thor

It’s been a long and strange road for Crystal Dynamics with its live-action game, Marvel’s Avengers. Despite the fact that back in 2020, the game was met with mixed reviews both critical and commercial, the studio continued to work on the game, adding updates and additional content. This included time-limited events, purchased cosmetics, and even heroes such as Hawkeye and Kate Bishop, who continued to push the game’s narrative forward with small content packages.

After all, last year Crystal Dynamics launched a large set of add-ons in Wakanda with Black Panther, which quickly became a bright spot for the game. Despite the fact that Crystal Dynamics has since been sold to Square Enix Embracer Group, and the studio has moved on to new projects, such as helping The Initiative with the upcoming reboot of Perfect Dark, Marvel’s Avengers continues to periodically receive new content, including new heroes such as Spider-Dude, and the upcoming Mighty Thor Jane Foster.

Back in April, Crystal Dynamics informed Marvel’s Avengers fans of what’s coming next, including the arrival of the Mighty Thor ahead of her upcoming debut in the MCU movie “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Now, the latest blog post tells more about what fans can expect, including an overview of the three cosmetic options and what inspired them.

The first kind is known as the Iconic Outfit, which is designed to look like an Asgardian and reflect the overall design of Thor. However, while Thor Odinson should look regal, the team chose a more combative style for the standard Jane Foster costume with a wing-shaped mask.

Mighty Outfit is designed to reflect her more recent comic book-style image, which began in Thor #1 back in 2014 thanks to artist Russell Dauterman. The iconic red cape is combined with a strict Scandinavian style thanks to leather, metal, winged helmet and boots.

This is followed by a Valkyrie outfit from the same comic book, where she turned from a Mighty Thor into a Valkyrie. Staying true to Russell Dauterman’s comic book design, Jane is dressed in blue cloth, metal armor, and all the weapons known as Undryarn.

The ultimate Marvel Avengers look is inspired by the original appearance of Tordis Jane in the 1977 comic book “What If?” #10. The outfit retains the classic look of a suit with a winged helmet, bodysuit and golden boots. However, Crystal Dynamics has added a few modern touches, including embossing and an elongated loincloth.

Fans will be able to experience the Mighty Thor starting next week, June 28, and players hope that’s not all. While various leaks and rumors indicate that more heroes may be on the horizon, Crystal Dynamics has already confirmed that MODOK is on its way to a new war zone, followed by an Omega threat level event.

Marvel’s Avengers is already available on PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.