Marvel’s Avengers reunites the Avengers in its launch trailer

The game developed by Crystal Dynamics leaves the beta phase and will go on sale next September 4 on console, PC and Stadia.

The Hulk, Iron Man, Black Widow, Thor and Captain America come together once again to celebrate A-Day, a day of celebration that puts The Avengers in the media spotlight. They are the protagonists, the protectors of the world, the recipients of the applause. But all that applause goes silent when the catastrophe strikes. Marvel’s Avengers, the new Crystal Dynamics production for Square Enix (with the collaboration of Eidos in development), starts just at that point, with the separation of the superheroes. A few weeks after its arrival on the market, the studio has just published the launch trailer, which you can see on these lines.

In this new video game, citizens go from worshiping the heroes to blaming them for the misfortunes that occurred during A-Day. Thus the things, The Avengers decide to separate their ways, plagued by their feeling of guilt. Fortunately, Kamala Khan will be in charge of bringing them together again, as a new evil looms on the horizon.

Marvel’s Avengers, which has been built as a game-service, will offer the player a main campaign, but also other types of missions. According to the developers, all content will be subject to the narrative.

"You're already a hero. The only one left to convince is yourself." Watch the Marvel's Avengers Launch Trailer now and prepare to #EmbraceYourPowers on September 4! ➡️ https://t.co/NW1ibjWAwD pic.twitter.com/LLb7qIjyS8 — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) August 24, 2020

How much will it occupy on the hard drive?

The new from the creators of Tomb Raider will need 90 GB of free space, at least in the PlayStation 4 version. This has been stated in an unboxing, which is not indicative that the game will use all that space once installed .

Marvel’s Avengers will be released on September 4 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Later, in November, Xbox Series X will enjoy its next-generation version, while the PlayStation 5 still has no date, since Sony has not yet revealed when it will market its new machine (it is still scheduled for the end of the year). Be that as it may, if you buy the current generation version you can upgrade to the new one at no additional cost.



