Marvel’s Avengers: release date, price and trailers

The Crystal Dynamics title hits stores this first week of September; Also coming soon on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

There are only a few days left until Marvel’s Avengers, the big bet for this season finale by Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics, goes on sale. The license of La Casa de las Ideas is giving a lot of itself not only in the UCM for the cinema sector, but also with high-budget productions in video games. In this case, a game as a service where adventure, third-person action and cooperative multiplayer meet.

September 4, Marvel’s Avengers release on PS4, Xbox One and PC

The game goes on sale September 4 on PS4, Xbox One and PC in both physical and digital formats. After several beta periods that have given much of themselves and have allowed us to test both individual and cooperative missions, it is time to get the full title, which promises dozens of hours of content.

In fact, it will soon be expanded with free and paid content (the additional heroes and stories will be free, but there will be paid alternatives that we tell you here) such as Hawkeye or Spider-Man; the latter only on PlayStation consoles. Let’s take a look at all the editions available in stores and on Sony, Microsoft and computer digital chains.



