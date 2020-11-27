Marvel’s Avengers’ plan passes “comprehensive content”

The Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics video game has sold below expectations and has not recovered production costs two months later.

Square Enix has revealed during the presentation of the financial results of the quarter ended last September 30 (Q2 FY2021 / 3) that Marvel’s Avengers has sold below expectations and that it has not yet recovered the high costs of its production. Faced with a complex outlook with the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S version being delayed to 2021, as well as a loss of 96% of its players on Steam compared to launch, the Japanese giant plans to turn the situation around through a “ extensive additional content ”.

Neither reinventions nor changes in the business model (free to play, for example). The Crystal Dynamics project is trusted by Square Enix to move forward with that content that was already planned; Expansions with characters, stories, and events that can keep players entertained over time.

Marvel’s Avengers drops 50% in price on Steam until December 1

Yosuke Matsuda, during the presentation of the aforementioned financial report, assures that his plan to “compensate for the low initial sales involves offering extensive additional content,” although no further details have emerged. The first and most tangible is Kate Bishop, a new character planned for December 8th. With her we will learn a story of search for her former mentor, Hawkeye. You will have your own campaign and missions in multiplayer mode.

One of the first reactions after a fateful October in terms of loss of impact, Marvel’s Avengers cut the price of their costumes, expressions and eliminations in half. Now, when only two months have passed since its premiere on consoles and PC, the game is at a 50% discount on Steam, from 59.99 euros to 29.99 euros until December 1.

In the absence of seeing how and if it manages to overcome its sales, Marvel’s Avengers is available on PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and PC. In 2021 there will be an own version of PS5 and Xbox Series X | S; free for current generation game buyers.



