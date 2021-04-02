Marvel’s Avengers: Patch will bring MCU-inspired clothing

In a statement posted on social media, Crystal Dynamics confirmed that the new expansion of Marvel’s Avengers will add the classic uniforms of the Marvel cinematic universe in the game, in addition to several other new features.

The free DLC Red Room Takeover will be the next event to show up in the Avengers game, and will feature a series of cosmetic additions, including the long-awaited MCU uniforms and some undisclosed secrets. The expansion will also feature a HARM room controlled by villain Yelena Bolova, the second to use the name Black Widow in the Modern Era of Marvel comics. Check out the event trailer below.

According to Crystal Dynamics, the uniforms of the heroes of the cinematic universe that will be available in the Red Room Takeover cannot be redeemed free of charge, but neither will they be sold as separate DLCs; to purchase the clothes, players must trade credits – the main currency of the game – directly in the in-game marketplace, where the skins will be for sale.

As published in the Marvel’s Avengers 2021 roadmap, Red Room Takeover will launch in the second quarter of the year, with no official date confirmed.

Marvel’s Avengers is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC.